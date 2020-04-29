Sir Bill Beaumont set to retain World Rugby chairman job as Wales become latest country to back him

Sir Bill Beaumont took a giant step towards re-election as World Rugby chairman after Wales revealed they had backed him over Agustin Pichot.

As Pichot told Sportsmail the Welsh Rugby Union were the only of the influential Six Nations to have the courtesy to engage with him.

And while the WRU’s decision to support Beaumont was by no means unanimous all three of their votes have been cast for the ‘steady hand’ of the incumbent.

Beaumont, 68, will now take all 18 of the Six Nations votes which added to likely support from Rugby Europe, Fiji, Romania, Japan, Georgia, USA and Canada should see him win.

Confirming Wales’ support WRU Chairman Gareth Davies said: ‘We have digested the dynamic drive for change presented by Agustin and understood the commitment to progress but also stability and the steady hand provided by Bill.

‘This was by no means a “one horse race” in the board’s eyes, but our final collective decision was reached based on evidence provided, due diligence and research of each candidate.’ Meanwhile Wales boss Wayne Pivac said his side will relish a Test-match bonanza when rugby returns.

As Sportsmail reported earlier this week Wales could play seven Tests in 10 weeks in the autumn, with their New Zealand tour re-arranged for October, the Six Nations to conclude plus four November internationals.

‘That would be something new,’ said Pivac. ‘Talking to the players, they just want to get back as everybody does to some sort of normality.

‘Speaking to them now, if you had to play six or seven Test matches over eight to ten weeks then they’d relish the opportunity.

‘Every nation will be in the same boat – it’s not that Wales would be singled out or have more games.’ But as Sportsmail revealed earlier in the week there are contingency plans to use Cardiff City Stadium or Swansea’s Liberty Stadium if the Principality Stadium – now Dragon’s Heart hospital for coronavirus patients – is unavailable for home games.

‘We have to work on scenario A and scenario B,’ added Pivac who thinks players might need up to six weeks of training before playing matches to regain rugby fitness.

‘One is we come back to play and the stadium is available, but we have to be prepared if the hospital is still there, or there is a second wave of the virus.

‘It’ll be a special day when we do get back – I can assure of you that.’

Meanwhile, Leicester have released Welsh back Jonah Holmes a year early from his contract so he can further international ambitions over the Severn Bridge. The Tigers also announced they have signed Scottish centre Matt Scott, 29.