Sir Bobby Charlton is the last remaining survivor of Munich disaster after the death of Harry Gregg

After the death of Harry Gregg on Sunday at the age of 87, Sir Bobby Charlton is the only survivor of the Munich disaster still alive.

Gregg and Charlton were two of the lucky ones to emerge from the wreckage of that doomed flight back on February 6, 1958, but many others perished.

Sportsmail recalls what happened to the rest of the United staff and players involved in the crash other than Gregg…

: United boss twice received last rites during nine weeks in hospital. Recovered to lead United to first European Cup 10 years later. Knighted in 1968.

: Assistant manager. Took temporary charge while Busby recovered, having missed Belgrade trip due to managing Wales.

: Club secretary. Lost life in crash. Managed club from 1931 to 1932 and 1937 to 1945.

: First-team trainer. Lost life after 24 years in role.

: First-team coach. Lost life. Played 35 times for United.

: Played just one first-team game after crash and was sold to Huddersfield later that year.

: Captain died in disaster. Full back won three league titles and 33 England caps.

: In 19 years at Old Trafford won four league titles, the FA Cup and the European Cup.

: Never recovered from severe injuries suffered in disaster and last game came at 24.

: Died in crash aged 21. Made 108 appearances and won two league titles.

: Byrne’s understudy at left half. Died in crash aged 25.

: Lost life. Youngest League player on debut at 16 and one of finest players England has produced.

: First-choice centre back in 1950s. Died in crash aged 24.

: Won three league titles before injuries in crash ended his career at 31.

: Survived after being dragged out of wreckage by Harry Gregg. Won World Cup in 1966. Knighted in 1994.

: Youngest player in the disaster and last survivor to be rescued after he was found unconscious five hours after official search was called off.

: Two-time league title winner, died in crash aged 22.

: Made 115 league appearances for United, scoring 34 times.

: Signed for £29,999, scoring 131 goals in 191 games. Died in crash aged 26.

: Survived and went on to score 178 times in 294 games for club.

: Made 98 first-team appearances before dying in the crash aged 22.