SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: Six Nations delay could trip up the French

My gut instinct was to call a halt to this year’s Championship but the Six Nations committee are determined to bring it to a conclusion so let’s respect that and make the best of it.

The three nations who can still realistically win it — I am disregarding a 1,000-1 chance Scotland still have — are all affected to some degree so at least there is a little parity there but the way the final three games are scheduled could be vital.

Ireland will want to play Italy at home before they travel to France where a date of October 31 has been heavily mooted and, if there is any fairness, that should happen because the match against Italy was scheduled to be their round four game and therefore should come before their finale in Paris.

If that happens, a fired up Ireland, in front of their own fans will claim a bonus point win against the Italians and be battle hardened for Paris while France could be vulnerable. Two bonus point wins and Ireland will take the title.

As an example of how important this could be let’s revisit 2001 when the Foot and Mouth outbreak torpedoed the Six Nations. Ireland had their final fixtures postponed including their home game against us which was due to be in round three.

When the tournament was rejigged, instead of them kicking off against England, the organisers had them playing their away game to Scotland first and they got absolutely thumped 32-10.

A couple of weeks later though, with that 80 minute hit out under their belts, they claimed an excellent 36-3 win at the Millennium Stadium against Wales. And two weeks later they were on fire against England and deprived us of a Grand Slam when they deservedly won 20-14.

For us, that game at Lansdowne Road was a one off. We had no preparation and were undercooked and off the pace mentally. Many of the guys were still out on their feet after an ultimately disappointing Lions tour to Australia that summer. But that’s another story.

Psychologically it was quite difficult. Back in March, everybody including our Six Nations rivals, had basically conceded that we were the best side and worthy ‘winners’. We had scored 28 tries in four matches and were at our absolute peak.

The reality though is that we still had to go out there one more time and perform against a strong Ireland team on their own patch.

It was really odd. Seven months before that trip to Dublin we had been playing stunning rugby and a few weeks after our defeat we were back in the swing against Australia and South Africa in the November internationals but the rejigged Six Nations did us no favours whatsoever

This time it is France who could suffer most with a new schedule. The weekend defeat against Scotland will hurt but they have been in good form and would still have fancied bouncing back at home on Saturday against an Ireland team who haven’t played for three weeks. Now, who knows what France team will turn up at the end of October?

As for England, nothing changes. It doesn’t matter when they play Italy in Rome – they will score four tries or more and record a bonus point win to finish on 18 points in the table.

France could get to 18 points with a BP win over Ireland but both England and France will be trumped if Ireland can stir themselves and finish with two bonus point victories. It’s been the strangest of tournaments so I discount nothing – except a Scottish title – but I can see England coming through to take this.