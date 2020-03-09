SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: Victory for developing Scotland side over France in Six Nations was no surprise

I was not surprised in the slightest at Scotland turning over France because they are a good and improving side.

Although the French are very promising they are still a long way from the finished article.

The Finn Russell affair has proved an unwanted distraction for the Scots but I like the way they have developed post-World Cup. In fact, if the Sots had grabbed the win they probably deserved first up in Dublin they would actually still be in contention for the Championship — if it ever gets completed.

I wrote before Sunday’s game that France’s fate depended totally on what frame of mind they were in. If they were one per cent off, Scotland would pounce and win and France were way off the pace mentally.

They were in trouble from the off: injured player pulls up in the warm-up, no intensity from the kick off, Romain Ntamack getting concussed and a sloppy yellow card to Francois Cros for his clumsy and dangerous tackle on Grant Gilchrist.

It was all going wrong for France even before Mohamed Haouas’ moment of madness with his punch on Jamie Ritchie. It was the most unnecessary dismissal in Test rugby since the last Frenchman to get sent off, Sebastien Vahaamahina against Wales at the World Cup. France have to cut this stuff out.

As for Scotland they were good and controlled and Adam Hastings deserves a mention. When opponents go down to 14 you still have to execute. There is more to come from Gregor Townsend’s team.