SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: We should be encouraging Georgia and Spain to join Six Nations

The thought of South Africa in an expanded Six Nations is alarming and would be to the further detriment of rugby development in Europe. I would ask the Six Nations and World Rugby authorities to please think again.

It would be a textbook example of possible short-term financial gain superseding the far greater need to develop European rugby.

We should be making the Six Nations a properly structured, coherent, continental championship with promotion and relegation. It could and should become an integral part of a European structure of international rugby that would see huge development in the game, ultimately producing many more players and teams.

The great irony of course is that such a progressive Six Nations, embracing the rest of Europe with a vibrant powerhouse second division from which ambitious teams could be promoted, would in the mid and long-term be much more financially viable and lucrative than the proposed annexing of South Africa to the competition.

Europe is the bigger long-term market. We might have left Europe politically but in sporting and rugby terms we need to stay close.

Parachuting South Africa into the Six Nations after the 2023 World Cup would be a backward, counter-intuitive step and has the feel of something that has emerged from one of those blue sky weekend get-togethers with ‘decision-makers’.

As reigning world champions, South Africa do, currently, bring a good deal to the table and perhaps are trying to use that as leverage while they can — but rugby needs to take a long-term strategic view.

Has anybody other than the number-crunchers really thought this through in terms of player welfare and the huge dent it would make in supporters’ wallets?

With all these annual fixtures against the Springboks, November Tests and summer tours would also become redundant and Lions tours to South Africa will be old hat with no novelty value.

The main trouble of course — and we have discussed this endlessly — is that the Six Nations is not run by the world governing body, World Rugby, or any of its continental subsidiaries.

It’s an historic competition but the reality is that it is a private, invitation only, commercially driven company that has no reason to promote rugby in the rest of Europe, let alone the world.

Its remit is to maximise profit for the six member unions, which is mostly used to finance the club game in those countries.

World Rugby should be strong enough to manage the game worldwide. If different ‘private’ competitions are allowed to dictate policy and to become the decision-makers then where does that leave the governing body?

The Six Nations must be for Europe as a whole if officials are serious about growing the sport.

The logical — and fair — thing to do is introduce a system of promotion and relegation with the annual winner of the Rugby Europe Championship (REC), which is normally Georgia although Romania, Spain and Russia have all pressed hard in recent seasons.

I accept that such promotion and relegation should initially be via a play-off between the Six Nations’ bottom team and the top team of REC but ultimately we should make it automatic. That’s how league systems work in sports all over the world.

These countries have nowhere to go, their pathway has been artificially cut off for way too long.

The Five Nations helped kill off Romanian rugby by never contemplating their inclusion in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Six Nations could stand accused of doing the same with Georgia if they are not allowed the opportunity to develop.

Spain is a rugby nation waiting to happen if the huge sporting community there thought there was any prospect of being given a fair crack of the whip.

Portugal have some great young backs at present, but most are amateurs who will retire to become doctors or lawyers if their national team continues to be muzzled and discouraged from making that bold leap.

Sadly, under the current format, the team who finish bottom of the REC go straight into a relegation play-off game against the winners of REC2 while the top team are prohibited from challenging for a place in the Six Nations. That is intrinsically unfair.

If relegation and promotion were a part of the Six Nations it is quite possible that Italy and Scotland would have produced much stronger and more consistent sides in recent years. That is the upside that is never considered.

Trying to avoid an annual promotion/relegation play-off game against Georgia would concentrate the mind wonderfully and galvanise their teams.

There would be no safety net any more. How refreshing for the tournament that would be.