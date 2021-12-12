Sir Frank Williams, the founder of Williams Racing, has died.

Sir Frank Williams, the creator of Williams Racing, has died.

Williams was hospitalized on Friday and died at the age of 79, according to the British Formula One team.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Sir Frank Williams, the founder and ex-principal of Williams Racing, died on Sunday, according to the British Formula One team.

“It is with great sadness that the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79,” Williams Racing said on Twitter on behalf of his family.

“Frank will be sorely missed,” the team said of Sir Frank, who was the longest-serving F1 team principal.

F1 also expressed its “heartfelt sorrow” over Williams’ death.

“His life was devoted to motorsport; his legacy is immeasurable, and he will always be a part of Formula One.”

It was an honor and a privilege to be his friend.”

Williams Racing, which was founded in 1977 by Sir Frank Williams and British engineer Patrick Head, won seven World Drivers’ Championships and nine World Constructors’ Championships.

In the Formula One season, the British team won 114 races.

This year, British driver George Russell and Canadian Nicholas Latifi represent Williams Racing.