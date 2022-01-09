Sites for the 2025 and ’26 College Football National Championships have been announced.

Although the hosts for the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game have yet to be determined, the hosts for the 2025 and 2026 championship games have.

According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the college football national championship will be held in Las Vegas in 2025.

In 2026, the championship game will be held in Miami.

Under the current College Football Playoff contract, the two cities would be the final ones to host the games.

The dates for the two championship games have yet to be determined this year.

The 2025 game would take place in either January or February, depending on whether the CFP decides to expand.

The contest in 2026 will be held on January 20.

