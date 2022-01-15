Sivasspor held Trabzonspor to a 1-1 draw in the Super Lig.

Sivasspor held Trabzonspor to a 1-1 draw, tying the Super Lig’s leaders.

Trabzonspor have increased their lead over the league leaders to 11 points.

Trabzonspor, the Super Lig leaders, were held to a 1-1 draw by Demir Grup Sivasspor on Saturday.

Sivasspor took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute through Leke James, but Abdulkadir Omur equalized four minutes later, and the game ended 1-1 at Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium in Sivas, Turkiye.

Trabzonspor moved 11 points clear of Ittifak Holding Konyaspor at the top of the league standings with 50 points.

Sivasspor moved up to ninth place with a total of 30 points.