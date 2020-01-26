Six Champions Leagues compared to six Welsh Cups… Shrewsbury vs Liverpool is the ultimate mismatch

FA cup ties are often revered for their proclivity to set up David vs Goliath clashes, and another one is just around the corner when Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to League One Shrewsbury in the fourth round of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are sweeping everything before them, with Roberto Firmino’s late strike at Wolves ensuring unbeaten Liverpool maintained their 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Next on the agenda for the Reds are Shrewsbury, currently sat 16th in the third tier of English football, and here Sportsmail compares the enormous disparity between the two sides ahead of Sunday’s tie.

After a largely barren run through the first half of the last decade, Liverpool have become a side that has the potential to dominate domestic and European honours once again.

Even so, there is currently no comparison between the sides in terms of trophies, with Liverpool’s Club World Cup final victory over Flamengo in December taking the club’s overall tally to 62 trophies.

Qualification for the Club World Cup came thanks to a sixth European Cup title last season, while the club have also won 18 first-division titles, eight League Cups, seven FA Cups and three Uefa Cups.

Shrewsbury’s achievements are evidently less glamorous and distinguished, but the League One side do have six Welsh Cup victories to their name, and were crowned champions of the former Football League Third and Fourth Divisions in 1979 and 1994.

Liverpool are unsurprisingly the big winners here again, with Anfield’s capacity currently standing at 54,074.

Anfield’s stadium size is not routinely celebrated and is often overshadowed by the famous electric atmosphere that the fans generate inside the ground.

But Anfield is now set to usurp Stamford Bridge, the Etihad Stadium and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium with plans for a £60million expansion of the Anfield Road stand that will raise its capacity above 61,000.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury’s New Meadow home – the venue for Sunday’s fixture – is a comparably meagre 9,875-seater stadium.

But that number was exceeded in 2014 when they added temporary stands to welcome a record attendance of 10,210 for the League Cup fixture against Chelsea.

New Meadow has been Shrewsbury’s home since the start of the 2007/08 season after their previous home – the picturesque Gay Meadow – struggled to cope after 97 years with the modern day requirements of housing a Football League club.

Wage bill

The abundance of quality in Jurgen Klopp’s squad is reflected in a sizeable wage bill at Anfield, which currently stands at just over £109million.

Star man Mohamed Salah remains the club’s top earner on £200,000 per week, but the Egyptian is followed closely by Roberto Firmino and Virgil Van Dijk, who are both on weekly wages of £180,000.

With the club also contributing to the wages of players out on loan such as Marko Grujic, Ben Woodburn and Sheyi Ojo, the club’s total salary expenditure exceeds a whopping £111million.

Shrewsbury’s wage bill for the current campaign has not been released by the club, but figures from the 2017/18 season published in February last year showed that the club’s salary outlay was just under £3.5million.

Liverpool had maintained a more modest transfer outlay before the calendar year of 2018, when the club began stamping their authority on the market in the most audacious way possible through the acquisitions of Alisson, Naby Keita and Fabinho.

But no deal eclipsed the £75million Liverpool paid to Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018, and the defender has gone on to be a monumental success at the club.

The Dutchman has been worth every penny as he has not only shored up their defence, but has also emerged as the world’s leading centre-back.

Shrewsbury’s record signing was brought in in the same calendar year in the form of Tranmere midfielder Oliver Norburn.

Norburn, 25, was joined by centre-forward Lee Angol, who signed for an undisclosed fee from Mansfield, on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

The official fee paid for Norburn was around £180,000, topping the £170,000 they spent to bring in Grant Holt from Nottingham Forest in 2008.

Klopp is once again a monumental factor when considering the considerable increase of Liverpool’s squad value during his reign as Liverpool boss.

American business magazine Forbes claim that it has increased by more than 500% since the German took over – rising from £360million to a staggering £1.83 billion.

Having succeeded Brendan Rodgers in 2015, Klopp has worked alongside sporting director Michael Edwards to build a world-conquering side five years on.

They have exhausted profits from the sales of squad players such as Jordan Ibe and Dominic Solanke, while making an enormous £142m from the sale of Phillipe Coutinho.

Those figures have been reinvested efficiently, with a wide range of players being bought for sustainable fees before raising their level at Anfield.

The value of Shrewsbury’s squad, by comparison, stands at just £6.93m, with new signing Josh Vela the only player who has a market value above £1million.

The man driving this new generation of Liverpool success, Klopp has matched an ebullient and charismatic personality with a relentless desire to succeed by building a side displaying quality and indomitable spirit in abundance.

After a decent playing career at Bundesliga side Mainz, the German managed the club before Borussia Dortmund came calling, where he toppled Bayern Munich in two consecutive seasons between 2010 and 2012 and also won the 2012 DFB Pokal.

Now at Liverpool, Klopp will certainly add to his and the Reds’ trophy haul after winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2019.

His opposite number Sam Ricketts is a name that will ring a bell with Swansea, Hull City, Bolton and even Wolves fans.

The former full-back played over 100 matches for the Swans before competing in the Premier League for Hull and Bolton.

However, at the age of 38, Ricketts is still in his managerial infancy after ending his playing career with Coventry in 2016.

The former Wales international had a short spell at Wrexham before being appointed manager of local rivals Shrewsbury in December 2018.

This season could well see Liverpool break a number of Premier League records, including the fewest goals conceded and most goals scored in a season, as well as most consecutive wins and points amassed.

However, Liverpool’s greatest completed season came in 1978/79, when they won 30 of 42 league games and conceded only 16 goals.



That side was equally as effective in scoring them too, averaging more than two goals a game.

Moreover, their total of 85, including seven in one game against Tottenham, was eight more than any other side managed in a season that decade.

Bob Paisley consequently won his third league title at Liverpool after fighting off the challenge from Nottingham Forest and West Brom.



One of Shrewsbury’s most famous sides also played during Paisley’s years at Liverpool.

Managed by Graham Turner, they earned promotion to the second division in 1979 for the first time in their history following a 4-1 victory over Exeter City.

They remained in the second tier for 10 years, including consecutive eighth-place finishes in 1984 and 1985, but have never reached the top-flight.

The Reds have won 14 of their last 15 matches in all competitions and are overwhelming favourites to advance past Shrewsbury.

Their draw at Manchester United in October remains the only game in 23 league matches in which they have dropped points this season.

That incredible string of results has ensured they have extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 40 games, and they are now hot on the tail of Arsenal’s Football League record of 49 matches undefeated.

Liverpool’s only defeat over the past four months came against Aston Villa when they effectively put out their youth team in the League Cup due to their World Club Cup commitments.

In a bid to retain their Champions League crown, the current holders have also set up a last-16 Champions League tie in February and March against Atletico Madrid.

Shrewsbury kept themselves alive in this year’s FA Cup after Aaron Pierre’s goal saw them claim a 1-0 win in last week’s replay against Bristol City, after a 1-1 draw with the Championship side initially.

But the League One’s side’s league form has seen a few alarm bells ringing at New Meadow, with the team currently on a run of five league games without a win.

They most recently drew 2-2 with Fleetwood Town last weekend, a result that has continued their slide into mid-table.

Liverpool are hoping to set a number of Premier League records in what remains of the season, but last season did see them announce a world record off the field.

In February last year, the club announced that their turnover increased in the 12 months to May 2018 by £90m to £455m as the club made a profit of £106m – also a record.

It came after the club revealed an annual pre-tax profit of £125m, which was up from £40m.

And on the revenue side of things, there could be even better to come with a Sportsmail forecast estimating Liverpool will earn £555m-£590m this season, dependent on progress in the Champions League, the FA Cup and with new commercial deals.

Shrewsbury’s pre-tax profit of £340,878 was down on the £409,294 made the previous year, but there was some positive news for the League One side after turnover increased from £4.7m to £6.5m.

Income was boosted by the club reaching the League One play-off final and the Checkatrade Trophy Final, even if neither game yielded trophy-winning prize money.

A record of six European Cups and the ability to put out some of the best players in world football in the most widely watched league in the world has ensured Liverpool’s worldwide fanbase has always steadily increased.

But their latest upsurge has meant that their vast following has been reflected by 73.2 million social media followers.

That figure however is still some way off the astronomical 223 million people that follow Real Madrid across three social media platforms.

Those amounts will appear lightyears away to Shrewsbury’s social media followers, who are just 160,300 strong in number.