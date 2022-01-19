Six months after leaving Bordeaux, Newcastle cult hero Hatem Ben Arfa signs for Lille on a free transfer.

After spending the previous six months without a club, French Champions Lille have announced the signing of Hatem Ben Arfa.

The former Newcastle hero has been a free agent since leaving Bordeaux last summer, and has agreed to a one-year deal with the club until the end of the season.

Lille confirmed the transfer this afternoon via Twitter, posting photos of Ben Arfa in his new kit.

Before the transfer, he even spent time training with Lille.

“Lille is an ambitious club, with a project,” Ben Arfa said after the deal was finalized.

It’s exciting to be a part of this.

That’s why I came to Lille in the first place.

“My age is 34.

I am fully aware of my own capabilities.

I’ve gone through periods where I didn’t play.

I have a good idea of where I need to focus my efforts.

I’m happy.

When I can play will be determined by the coach and the staff.”

Last week, Ben Arfa’s representatives met with Lille officials to discuss a short-term contract, with reports claiming that his signing was conditional on striker Yusuf Yazici leaving the club.

Yazici did indeed join CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the season, with the option to purchase in the summer.

This made room for Ben Arfa to join the Ligue 1 champions from the previous season.

For the second half of the season, Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec is expected to play Ben Arfa in the middle.

The move comes as no surprise, as club president Oliver Letang had previously stated that Ben Arfa was a target.

“The arrival of Hatem was conditional on the departure of Yusuf,” Letang said after announcing the signing.

On Monday and Tuesday, he worked out.

“He’s a different type of person, complementing and adding to our existing workforce.”

After being released from his contract in January 2015, Ben Arfa left Newcastle after 86 appearances.

But, in the seven years since, he’s played for FIVE different teams, including a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

Before joining Lille, he played for Rennes, Real Valladolid, and Bordeaux.