Six Nations 2020 – England vs Wales: Live score and updates from Twickenham

England are aiming to become Triple Crown winners with victory against Wales at Twickenham today.

Eddie Jones admitted that last year’s defeat to the Welsh in the Six Nations still ‘irks’ him, so he’ll be desperate to make sure there’s no repeat this time round.

The hosts are unbeaten since opening defeat by France, while Wayne Pivac’s side lost to France and Ireland since beating Italy on the first weekend.

Sportsmail’s James Ayles will provide live Six Nations coverage of England vs Wales including score, lineups and updates.

Wales try to go down the left with Halfpenny to Williams but the kick through is dealt with well by Slade.

Youngs clears deep downfield.

Rhys Webb is on for Tomos Williams at scrum half.

Almost 40 yards out but dead straight and dead certain from Farrell.

Back out to seven points but this is a real game.

Remember, England’s second-half struggles have become a recurring theme over Eddie Jones’ tenure.

Wales are full of fire all of a sudden. Tompkins is charging around the place but England wrest a bit of control and earn a valuable penalty.

Farrell is not messing around and opts to go straight for the sticks.

Suddenly Biggar’s dodgy leg is working like a dream. Slots an easy conversion.

Well, now this game has changed.

England kick poorly, Wales have time and Navidi charges then passes to Tompkins, to Williams and Tipuric runs support to finish it off with Slade trailing in his wake.

Twenty seven seconds after the kick off, Tipuric races over to take the visitors to within our points.

Away we go.

Anthony Watson crossed early for England followed by an Owen Farrell penalty.

The boot has dominated all game with a ton of high kicks, before Elliot Daly grabbed the hosts’ second.

Three penalties ensure that Wales are just about in touch at the break.

England have only scored 20 points of more by half-time six times in the previous 134 Tests against Wales. This is the seventh. Their only defeat doing that was in that 1999 Wembley game.

Wales make a positive end to the half with Biggar’s kick sailing straight over from the middle of the pitch.

With that, off they go.

We are now playing well into the red.

England mess up a scrum penalty, Wales get the ball and keep playing.,

They eventually win their own penalty for offside and Biggar must be feeling better because he will kick this for goal.with the final action of the half.

Owen Farrell keeps up his 100 per cent kicking record today and moves England’s lead out to two scores.

Half-time approaching and this is a solid advantage England have.

Youngs clears it nice and simply.

To the halfway line for a Wales throw-in.

Another line-out is taken from the penalty, this time to the back. England win the penalty but keep playing. Moriarty takes it but back we go.

This time Farrell will take the penalty as we move towards half time.

England are just putting the ball in the Wales 22 and waiting for the visitors to make a handling error.

Some more carnage in the middle after some kicking.

Itoje then rips it clear, England get lucky as the ball hits Slade and finds Tuilagi.

Parkes hits him way too high and that will be a penalty. Nothing malicious but well above legal.

Back we go for the penalty.

From wide on the left, Farrell makes absolutely no mistake to curl it between the posts.

The scoreline is starting to look more dominant now.

England conjure a lovely score following a line-out.

Youngs takes it well to feed his backline, Farrell sees the space so wide we go, Ford pulls North just a fraction out of position and feeds Daly who speeds over in the corner.

Plenty of kicking and England finally get some reward when Halfpenny spills for an England scrum.

They dominate it, make the ground up, Farrell sends a kick just too far for Daly on the far side but we go back for advantage.

Wales try to go off the lineout but Navidi chucks one at Parkes who cannot control.

It is spilled, Watson kicks away and Owens will take the lineout on halfway.

Taken off the top, spread wide and Wales go down the right.

Biggar puts a brilliant kick through to Tipuric on the left, then North follows up. Farrell gets the tackle in but is then cauht on the wrong side and is pinged.

The ball goes all the way left on a free play but we go back for the penalty. Kicked to the corner.

England are leaking penalties at the moment.

England are offside then Farrell and Tuilagi catch Navidi with a high tackle.

Halfpenny slots another penalty to cut the deficit again.

Biggar then opts against kicking and riskily gives it to Tomos Williams. The boot is dominating this game in all areas.There have been 25 kicks from hand from both sides already. More than one a minute.

Jonny May has failed his HIA so he won’t be coming back on. Blow for England, but Henry Slade has looked good since he has come on.

Biggar hangs a crossfield kick, Slade gathers then steps and offloads to Watson who sees the tiniest sliver of light and goes for it, to a frission of excitement inside the stadium.

Wales reclaim possession from a kick but then boot it away themselves.

A blow for England as Jonny May will not be returning after a failed HIA. Just Willi Heinz left in the hutch for England in terms of backs now.

Slade gets snagged, North is in quick and wins his side a penalty with some fine play.

England sensibly opt to kick for the posts and restore their lead.

Farrell’s kick, from just right of centre, slides just inside the far stick.

Dan Biggar horribly slices what should have been a simple kick. A sign of the impact that heavily strapped leg is having?

Wales get pinged for offside in the middle of the pitch.

Manu Tuilagi absolutely hammers his way into traffic for some metres. Farrell hoists, Watson pressures Halfpenny but he gathers well.

Wales try and play a bit from deep but England hold firm and Williams boots it away.

Slade kicks high from full-back, Williams spills and it comes back to England, only for Tuilagi to give it away and Wales get the scrum for a knock-on.

Leigh Halfpenny goal-kicking from the start for the first time in this tournament, with Dan Biggar’s knee so heavily strapped.

Leigh Halfpenny, the old reliable boot, takes kicking duties ahead of Dan Biggar and swiftly knocks over to get Wales on the board and underway.

We are still dealing with the aftermath of that little ruckus, O’Keeffe wants the TMO to check it all out.

In the meantime, Jonny May is off for a HIA and Henry Slade is on. One of just two England backs on the bench.

Farrell is getting a talking to after a push in the chest on North in the aftermath of that foiled attack.

A penalty against England is the only punishment, but O’Keeffe has set his stall out very early there.

Things have settled down ever so slightly.

Wales get the scrum after a contest between Daly and Halfpenny.

Off the scrum Tompkins goes charging up, right to the line with North…

The ball is spilled, Lawes dives to ground it ahead of the red shirts but then there is plenty of afters as tempers spill over a touch. Farrell, obviously, is at the centre and Marler, obviously, gets involved with Alun Wyn Jones.

Sam Waburton might just be the most worldly wise water boy in history – he is on the field already, trying to gee up his Welsh team who were stunned by that early try.

Owen Farrell kicks the two, breaks the 900-point barrier for England and is hunting down Jonny Wilkinson a long way ahead as England’s highest points scorer.

There it is, England start fast yet again.

Off the line-out it is a pre-planned move as Curry peels and feeds Youngs whose inside pass is perfect for the dashing Anthony Watson. He zigs and zags and just tumbles over the line. First blood to England.

Some madness in midfield as Wales chuck it around having won the England line-out then get turned over, suddenly Maro Itoje is absolutely bursting down the middle and wins a line-out deep inside the Wales half.

Some early kicking exchanged by both sides.

Elliot Daly claims well above Liam Williams.

Another kick, England tap it backwards then they go wide but Jonny May has traffic in front of him. Biggar takes brilliantly in front of Mark Wilson.

Dan Biggar of Wales takes the kick off and immediately England go from just outside their 22.

Five minutes until kick off at Twickenham.

Anthems belted out with the usual gusto.

PIVAC TOLD ITV: ‘Josh [Navidi] is very good over the ball but he will start after a long time out so we will expect Toby [Faletau] to come on at some stage.

‘We have talked about eliminating some of those errors but also taking some of those opportunities.’

Wales: Halfpenny; North, Tompkins, Parkes, Williams; Biggar, Williams; Evans, Owens, Lewis, Ball, Wyn Jones (c), Moriarty, Tipuric, Navidi

Replacements: Elias, Carre, Brown, Shingler, Faletau, Webb, Evans, McNicholl

England: Daly; Watson, Tuilagi, Farrell (c), May; Ford, Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Kruis, Lawes, Wilson, Curry

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Launchbury, Ewels, Earl, Heinz, Slade

Players and fans arriving in west London now with kick-off just over an hour away.

This game is of course played not just with the backdrop of coronavirus but also the future of the sport on terrestrial television under threat.

Thanks for joining us today for what is arguably the crown jewel of Six Nations games…

England and Wales’ clash at Twickenham has survived coronavirus fears and will go ahead.

