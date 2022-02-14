Six Nations 2022: England’s next big challenge is to find the right partner for Marcus Smith at No 9.

Smith and Harry Randall have impressed in straight wins, but the big question is whether they will be able to wriggle and snipe as effectively as they have in the Six Nations as the World Cup approaches.

STADIO OLIMPICO — At the conclusion of a rout, Marcus Smith flashed his winning smile, flicked his floppy fringe back for the thousandth time, and waved to his mother, father, and girlfriend in the stands.

With the tougher tests of Wales, Ireland, and France still to come in this Six Nations, the fly-half will return home from Rome on Monday, which also happens to be his 23rd birthday, knowing he has raised the bar on himself and this new-look England.

Smith didn’t say much about his birthday plans – “I’m getting old now, there might be some sleep for me” – but the thousands of English fans celebrating the return of away travel in this almost post-Covid world were certainly up for another try and 13 points to go with the try and 17 points Smith contributed in the previous week’s opening defeat in Scotland.

It appeared that England’s head coach, Eddie Jones, lacked faith in his new star when Smith was removed in the final quarter of that eminently winnable game – which is looking more and more like a huge missed opportunity with each passing minute.

You can bet he has a growth chart for England’s most talked-about fly-half since Jonny Wilkinson tucked away in his feverish Australian mind.

Smith may start to transcend his sport if this Six Nations turns out to be a red-rose title triumph, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

We don’t need to write a Valentine’s Day love letter to the No 10; all we need to do is enjoy the zip and elan.

Smith brings a pulse-racing energy to a developing team, after years of Owen Farrell’s teeth-bared yeomanry and George Ford’s studied efficiency.

Standards are set and higher expectations are met as a result of peer pressure.

Still, no one is claiming Smith has all the answers to England’s needs as the country prepares for the World Cup in France next year.

He puffed up his chest.

