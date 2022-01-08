Six Nations 2022 fixtures: kick-off times and information for England vs Scotland, Ireland vs Wales, and France vs Italy.

The Six Nations tournament is less than a month away, and fans are already anticipating it.

The annual rugby fiesta known as the Six Nations returns on the first weekend of February, one year after it was held behind closed doors.

However, following the spread of the omricon variant of Covid-19, there is now speculation, particularly in Scotland and Wales, that the tournament will be played behind closed doors.

Wales won the competition this year and will be eager to defend their title at next year’s competition.

With Marcus Smith proving to be a new gem England will polish before the Rugby World Cup in 2023, Eddie Jones successfully tested out some new blood in the autumn internationals.

The tournament tickets are now on sale.

1st RACE

5th of February, 2022

6 February 2022

2ND ROUND

12th of February, 2022

13th of February, 2022

3RD ROUND

26th of February, 2022

27th of February, 2022

4TH RACE

11 March 2022, Friday

The date is March 12, 2022.

5TH RULE

19 March 2022 Saturday