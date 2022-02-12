Six Nations 2022 TV channel, kick-off time, schedule, and live stream guide

Italy’s relegation is still a topic of debate, but they haven’t always been so easily defeated by England.

This weekend, England travels to Rome for their next Six Nations match, and while they’ve had a lot of success there recently, getting to Rome hasn’t always been easy.

Between 2008 and 2012, England won three consecutive trips by a margin of five points or less, and each of those visiting sides could consider themselves fortunate to avoid becoming England’s first ever defeat to the Azzurri.

Italy’s Six Nations record since then will have prompted those who fought for their inclusion in the Championship table in 2000 to wonder what went wrong.

The Italians haven’t won a tournament game since 2015, and the debate over whether they should be kicked out of the elite table they worked so hard to get into is heating up.

Now they must face a battered England team that is determined to avenge a humiliating opening-day loss to Scotland.

Although a win over England this weekend would be a respectable scoreline for Italy, a win over England was once more than a pipe dream.

After a decade of working toward Italy’s integration, the Five Nations became the popular six-team tournament we know today in 2000.

In the late 1990s, they had a particularly fruitful period, winning their first international matches against Ireland and France, both away from home.

However, their only victory in the first three Championships came against Scotland in their debut.

Despite this, they maintained their optimism about their potential.

“The standard is getting better,” Alejandro Moreno, the team’s prop, said ahead of their first game of the 2002 series.

I believe the championship will be close, but I believe Italy can win it in ten years and finish in the top three in three.”

A prediction like this has never come true.

Although it is difficult to imagine an Italy team winning the Six Nations now, they were still in contention going into the final round of the 2007 edition.

Italy won nine of their 23 all-time victories against tier one nations over the next six years, their best run as a.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

How to watch Italy vs England: Six Nations 2022 TV channel, kick-off time, schedule and live stream guide