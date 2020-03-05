Six Nations confirm Italy vs England at Stadio Olimpico is called off due to coronavirus crisis

It has been officially confirmed by the Six Nations that Italy’s home match against England on March 14 has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Tournament organisers faced the option of playing the game behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico or delaying it until later in the year and have chosen the latter option – as revealed by Sportsmail on Wednesday evening.

The accompanying Italy vs England fixtures for the women and Under 20s have also been called off.

The decision comes after an Italian government decree issued on Wednesday night said Serie A matches would not be open to the public until April 3 in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Italy is the European country most affected by the coronavirus with in excess of 3,000 people infected – a number that includes over 100 deaths. Eleven towns in northern Italy are in lockdown.

They announced on Thursday afternoon: ‘The decision has now been taken to postpone the three matches between Italy and England (Men’s, Women’s and U20) set to take place over the weekend of 13th/14th/15th March, with the intention to reschedule them at later dates.’

‘Based on the information that is currently available, all other Six Nations matches are set to go ahead as scheduled.

‘As previously stated, Six Nations fully intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows.’

In a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country, there was an announcement on Wednesday that all sporting events in Italy will be suspended for 30 days, unless played behind closed doors.

Shaping the decision is the Italian Rugby Federation’s desire to retain the revenue generated by a lucrative home clash with Eddie Jones’ title hopefuls.

By staging the game behind closed doors, the cash-strapped union would have missed out on gate receipts for a 73,000 sell-out.

Six Nations chiefs now face the challenge of finding a date to re-stage England’s visit to Rome knowing there is not much room in the calendar to accommodate the match.

The postponements mean it could be some time before a winner of the 2020 Six Nations is established, while the 20,000 Red Rose fans expected to travel to the Italian capital have seen their plans thrown into disarray.

Italy have already had their fourth match of the 2020 campaign postponed; against Ireland in Dublin this Saturday – on the same day that England face Wales at Twickenham.

That cross-border clash in south west London is not regarded as being under threat and neither is the Scotland-France game the next day, but the last weekend of the tournament could be decimated.