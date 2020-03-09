Six Nations: Joe Marler reacts to furore over Alun Wyn Jone’s genital grab

Joe Marler has given his response to the storm over his manhandling of Alun Wyn Jones’s genitals with Piers Morgan among those weighing into the debate on Twitter.

The England prop tweeted ‘B*******. Complete b*******’ on Sunday night with his international future in doubt as he faces a disciplinary hearing following the controversial incident in the Six Nations win over Wales.

As players from both sides engaged in a skirmish on England’s line during Saturday’s match at Twickenham, replays showed Marler brazenly holding Jones by the genitals.

Footage of the incident led to ferocious debate on Twitter, with some passing off the incident as a harmless joke and others accusing Marler of sexual assault.

Piers Morgan was among those to have his say on the controversy, tweeting: ‘There are now two types of people in the world – those who laughed at this @JoeMarler incident, and those who think he should be arrested.

‘I’m in the first category. Those in the second are f*cking exhausting.’

Morgan also posted the famous picture of Vinnie Jones grabbing Paul Gascoigne by the crotch in a football match between Wimbledon and Newcastle United in February 1988.

He captioned it: ‘We used to all laugh at this kind of thing… #TheWorldsGoneNuts’.

Wales captain Jones wasn’t impressed, saying after the match: ‘Hopefully, World Rugby have a look at it. Joe is a good bloke and lots happens on a rugby field.

‘A lot of footage was shown, a lot of supporters have seen what happened — it’s just very frustrating.

‘We talk a lot about the TMO footage and review but not a lot’s happened. It’s difficult as captain because you feel you can’t speak to the referee about anything.

‘I looked at the touch judge but he didn’t see what happened.’

Harlequins player Marler is set to learn on Monday whether he must attend a hearing to answer for his actions after citing officer Peter Ferguson visited the Welsh dressing room to discuss the incident.

In principle, Marler could face a ban of between 12 weeks and four years, but there is no prospect of a higher-end sanction as that would be reserved for actions which caused pain and harm.

Furthermore, Sportsmail has learned that he is more likely to face a disrepute charge, rather than the more specific charge of ‘grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals’.