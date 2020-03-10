Six Nations set for October 31 finale with England poised to take on Italy in ‘Super Saturday’ clash

The Six Nations title race is set to reach a delayed climax at the end of October after France’s clash with Ireland in Paris on Saturday became the third championship match to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

England will be involved in what is destined to be a ‘Super Saturday’ finale, with indications that their game against Italy in Rome will take place on October 31, the same day as the rescheduled France-Ireland fixture.

While the revised arrangements have not been confirmed, it is understood that Ireland’s encounter with Italy in Dublin will go ahead seven days earlier.

Ireland were due to visit the Stade de France on Saturday but that contest was doomed once the French Government declared that there should be no public gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an attempt to control the spread of the virus there.

Reports in the French media on Monday morning initially claimed that all three Six Nations matches this weekend would be postponed, but that proved to be wide of the mark.

Unless the situation deteriorates rapidly over the coming days, the Wales v Scotland match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff is still on course to be played.

A UK Government Cobra meeting concluded that, for now, there is no need to impose draconian measures such as suspending all sporting events or ordering them to be held in empty stadiums.

There was speculation that deferring all the last-round matches to the autumn would appeal to the tournament organisers by recreating the three-stage drama that has become a familiar conclusion.

However, neither the Welsh nor the Scots have any chance of claiming the title, so their meeting can go ahead as planned and not spoil what is shaping up as a three-way tussle for the championship. An unnecessary postponement would have created major, avoidable upheaval in Cardiff.

A statement issued by the Six Nations hierarchy on Monday read: ‘Following instructions received from the authorities in France, the decision has been made to postpone the Round 5 Six Nations match between France and Ireland. The Wales v Scotland Six Nations and Under 20s Six Nations matches will be going ahead as scheduled.

‘The fixture between Wales Women and Scotland Women is also postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus) and a further seven members of the Scotland camp (players and management) are self-isolating.

‘Six Nations and its constituent unions and federations will work closely to identify dates on which all postponed matches will take place. No immediate announcement will be made on rescheduling as we will need to discuss with all relevant stakeholders and assess the evolution of the situation.’

The Ireland-Italy match at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium was supposed to have taken place last Saturday but that had been hastily postponed after an intervention by the Irish Government. They had been alarmed by the prospect of thousands of supporters travelling to their capital city from the worst-affected country in Europe.

It would be logical for that re-arranged fixture to take place the week before the other two postponed matches to mirror the original chronology of the competition.

That would be the fairest solution for all parties directly affected by the disruption, which has echoes of the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001, when three matches involving Ireland were held over until the autumn.

England will be able to call on their Premiership players in October as there is a clause in their agreement with the elite clubs which covers just such an emergency scenario.

However, World Rugby will need to make arrangements for a special-circumstances extension to the player-release rules, or struggling Italy will be further weakened by the absence of the likes of Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri and Wasps full-back Matteo Minozzi.

There will also be serious concerns raised about player welfare implications as England, Ireland and France will all face five Tests over consecutive weekends if the contingency plans are ratified.

The Irish have their title fate in their own hands, knowing that bonus-point wins in both their remaining matches would leave them top of the pile.

Yet, while they are likely to claim a big win at home to Italy, they may find it altogether tougher to engineer a four-try victory in Paris, especially given that Shaun Edwards will have had longer to drill and reinforce the French defence.

If they cannot claim a bonus point on that last weekend, the title will surely go to England, who would expect to score a torrent of tries and points in Rome.

Meanwhile, European club tournament organisers EPCR on Monday night declared that, at this stage, their Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals are expected to go ahead as planned on the first weekend in April.