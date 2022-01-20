Six of Cristiano Ronaldo’s most famous tantrums, as the Manchester United star reacts angrily to being substituted by Ralf Rangnick at Brentford.

Six of Cristiano Ronaldo’s most famous outbursts as the Manchester United star rages after being substituted by Ralf Rangnick at Brentford.

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S latest outburst against Brentford made headlines last night.

After his return to Old Trafford last summer, the superstar, now 36, was warned that he could not expect to play every game.

However, after Ralf Rangnick hauled him off in the 3-1 win at Brentford, he stormed off and threw his coat to the ground.

After being replaced with 20 minutes to play on Wednesday night, Ronaldo trudged away with his hands on his hips, just moments after producing a stunning piece of skill for United’s second goal.

Despite the fact that it was his first game back from injury, Ronaldo was enraged when he was subjected to a double change by interim manager Rangnick.

As he walked away, the German manager attempted to hug the Portugal legend, but Ron had his arms wide open by his side and looked straight ahead as he sat on the steps near the dugout rather than the bench.

Rangnick later went over for a word, and the situation seemed to calm down as he watched United cruise to victory.

CR7 despises missing minutes, especially when he believes he is capable of scoring goals.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Here are five times Ronaldo has thrown a tantrum because he couldn’t play for 90 minutes.

With Real Madrid leading 2-1, Zinedine Zidane decided to rest Ronaldo.

However, the decision backfired when Real drew and Ronaldo started.

He was visibly irritated by his isolation, and his rage grew as a cameraman zoomed in on his pain while seated on the bench.

“There is no reason (to focus on him),” the Portuguese snarled at the camerman.

Look at the game, and point the camera at it.”

Ronaldo’s relationship with Zidane had been strained before the Levante match.

Similarly, Zidane replaced Ronaldo on this occasion, and the forward responded by walking past his manager without even looking at him.

After that, Ronaldo sulked on the bench as he watched Las Palmas equalize and tie the game.

Ronaldo’s rage has not only been directed at Zidane.

During Ronaldo’s first season at Juventus, when he was substituted against AC Milan, he went straight down the tunnel after exchanging heated words with Maurizio Sarri.

The striker was perhaps taken aback when he was replaced in the 55th minute by Paulo Dybala, who scored the game-winning goal.

Regardless, Ronaldo’s disposition changed…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.