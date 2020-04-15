Six player v pundit feuds to make Pogba and Souness blush

After Graeme Souness v Paul Pogba entered , perhaps it’s time to consider football’s most enduring player-pundit rivalries.

Danny Simpson v Jamie Carragher

Lord knows beef is often best when left to simmer. So when Jamie Carragher referred to a Leicester squad in a post-title relegation battle as “an average group of players who did something special last season,” Danny Simpson had prepared his response and was waiting patiently for the perfect moment.

It finally came later that month when Leicester ended a five-game losing streak to beat Liverpool 3-1 in their match since Claudio Ranieri’s sacking in February 2017. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game where two teams should come off the pitch and hang their heads in shame,” Carragher noted on Sky Sports. “Liverpool for how bad they were and Leicester for how good they were on the back of how poor they’ve been, just through effort and commitment.”

Simpson took his shot by posting a picture of Carragher in an Everton training kit while roping a more than reciprocative Gary Neville into the burgeoning battle. The subsequent tweets saw the Manchester United outcast goad the one club-man over his lack of a Premier League winner’s medal, with ‘snake’ Simpson accused of having been part of a group of Leicester players that reportedly met with the club’s ownership to depose of Ranieri in response.

It actually got rather personal, with Carragher alluding to Simpson’s assault conviction after ‘a line was crossed’ when the latter suggested the former’s wife had taken a picture of him idly donning his title medal in the living room. The two thankfully buried the hatchet soon after and the playground was quickly evacuated.

Loris Karius v Gary Neville

The other member of the exemplary Sky Sports punditry pairing has had more than his fair share of scrapes. Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and Romelu Lukaku have all challenged Gary Neville in the court of public opinion but Loris Karius might actually have been one of the first high-profile figures in football to lazily weaponise his Valencia tenure.

Summer signing Karius had faced a growing amount of criticism that reached a crescendo of sorts in a 4-3 defeat to Bournemouth in December 2016. Neville’s reaction had been relatively tame in comparison to Carragher but the Liverpool legend was forgiven as “a bit frustrated”, while no such concession was made for a Manchester United legend. Karius picked his shot carefully: “He was a top player, then he was a manager for a short bit and now he is back to being an expert again.”

It was a microcosmic section in a wide-ranging Daily Mail interview that snowballed into the biggest story of the month. Neville sarcastically offered his ‘sincere apologies’ as a ‘failed manager’ the next day, only for a protective Jurgen Klopp to wade in and question how Neville is given such an influential platform when “he showed he struggled with the job to judge players” at the Mestalla.

Neville went on to discuss his steak preferences, before defending himself against accusations of bullying Karius on Sunday Supplement. He admirably resisted the urge to pile in after the 2018 Champions League final, which perhaps played a part in Klopp admitting he “made a mistake” with his vociferous reaction soon after.

Mesut Ozil v Martin Keown

It was actually an agent rather than a player or pundit who provided the iconic moment of this feud. Martin Keown had regularly singled out Mesut Ozil to the point that the latter’s representative laid into the former Arsenal “reserve” and pulled no punches in May 2018.

Keown had rather callously suggested a flaky Ozil “will have some emotional breakdown” a matter of days earlier, but he himself has seemed intent on triggering that over the years. To name but a few flashpoints: Keown said the German “is not giving everything to the cause” in May 2017, “needs to have a good look at himself” that August and that Ozil had “downed tools” by October; the German “nevertheless expected legends to behave like legends” and offered some “advice to these former Gunners” in September.

Erkut Sogut’s evisceration seemed to bring about a truce but the pundit labelled the player “embarrassing” after some barren months in February 2019, seemingly proudly claimed “if he was in our dressing room a few players would have had him around the throat early on because of his body language” in October, and described him as “one of those problems” that Mikel Arteta must manage by December. Keown came across as a bit of a kn*b throughout, really.

John Terry v Robbie Savage

After meeting 11 times as opposition players, with a single draw interrupting John Terry’s ten-game winning streak, Robbie Savage perhaps had reason to harbour some swelling contempt. Yet it was the Chelsea talisman who seemed to let his disdain get the better of him.

The Blues were 15th, their title defence creaking and Jose Mourinho a month away from the sack. Terry, as captain, bore the brunt and, for the most part, characteristically accepted it head on. But there was one caveat.

“I’ve come under criticism, individually, from certain players and individuals, players I’ve looked up to and played alongside,” he said during a Champions League pre-match press conference in November 2015. “I’ve taken that on the chin: Rio, Carra, Neville, the very best I’ve come up against in the game. I take that on the chin.

“When others speak, maybe I don’t take it on the chin. When players have not had a career, played at a really bad level in their career…Robbie Savage being one. He’s dug me out a couple of times. You take it as a footballer, as an individual. I’ll take it from the Rios, Carraghers and Neville. All day long. From others? Nah.”

Savage opted to question not the unnecessary pluralisation but the concept that “99% of the industry – those of us who have not won the title or Champions League titles – is unqualified” to offer analysis. And he was absolutely right. Mark this one up as a win for Wales.

Roy Keane v Eamon Dunphy

It is remarkably on-brand for one of Roy Keane’s most enduring feuds to have come about because of one of his previous ones. He and Eamon Dunphy were hardly braiding each other’s hair but the journalist and pundit had got close enough to the midfielder to ghostwrite his explosive 2002 autobiography.

And that was the problem. When the FA inevitably took exception to an excerpt in which Keane seemed to suggest his infamous tackle on Alf-Inge Haaland was premeditated, the midfielder was charged with bringing the game into disrepute. His defence was that Dunphy had employed ‘artistic licence’ with the phrasing and he called his compatriot in as his key witness in the ensuing investigation.

Oops.

The two have understandably bristled and never seen eye to eye since. As recently as September, Dunphy laid into ‘grumpy’ Keane as ‘yesterday’s man’.

Trevor Brooking and Brian Clough

Ever the wordsmith, Brian Clough sometimes erred in terms of his timing. That has never been more true than the morning of the 1980 FA Cup final, when his dismantling of Second Division West Ham, and particularly midfielder Trevor Brooking, was published in his weekly Daily Express column.

Cough was typically furious that the Hammers had focused on reaching Wembley instead of returning to the top flight, with maximum opprobrium reserved for Brooking, writing that he ‘floats like a butterfly and stings like one too’.

Brooking, who Clough had actually tried to sign for Derby alongside Bobby Moore a few years prior, had the last laugh with the winning header. He even received an apology a decade later while working as a pundit himself.

“He came really close to my face,” Brooking recalled in 2006. “He said: ‘Young man, many years ago I said something in a newspaper before an FA Cup final and I was wrong and I am sorry’. Then he turned around and walked back into the dressing room. I had seen him in the period between, but he must have been waiting for a private moment to say it.”

Perhaps there is hope for Pogba and Souness after all. Or not.

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.