Skeleton: Flock wins World Cup bronze – sport.ORF.at

Thanks to the track record in the last round, only German defending champion Tina Hermann and Swiss Marina Gilardoni were faster than Flock.

On silver, Flock was 0.99 seconds short of the eighth fastest time in the last run, Hermann was 1.21 ahead of her at the end. The fourth placed German Jacqueline Lölling kept Flock at a distance of 0.18 seconds. The three-time European champion secured her first individual medal with silver in Innsbruck-Igls in 2016, and at the home World Cup she also won bronze in a team competition.

“Medal was not my goal at all”

“I made mistakes yesterday in the second run, which I was able to compensate for today,” said Flock. “However, in the last run I had another stupid mistake in the gyro. But I tried to stay calm, not to overreact, and then it just went without a fall. A medal was not my goal here, and of course I am overjoyed that I was able to fight my way up from fourth place. ”

AP / Jens Meyer

With her third World Cup place, Flock made it onto the podium in eight of nine competitions this season, took second place in the overall World Cup and also bronze at the European Championship. “It was one of the best seasons I’ve ever had. In any case, it was my most constant, ”said the Tyrolean.

Good teamwork pays off

The Olympic champion of 2018 designated World Cup bronze as a reward for successful teamwork. “As a team, we showed that we can be successful at a major event over four runs. After all, I went into third place in the second World Championship day, 33 hundredths of a second behind. That’s a lot in our sport. So I concentrated on my things, on the corrections in the train, on my warm-up program, on my feeling and the communication with my trainer and the whole team. So we stayed on track and were rewarded. ”

The mixed team competition is still on the program at the end of the season on Sunday.

Skeleton World Cup in Altenberg

Women, final result after four runs: 1. Tina Hermann GER 3: 54.52 Second Marina Gilardoni SUI + 0.22 Third Janine Flock AUT 1.21 4th Jacqueline Loelling GER 1.39 5th Jelena Nikitina RUS 1.50 6th Sophia Griebel GER 1.87