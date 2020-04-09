Ski champion Alexis Pinturault “had the symptoms of Covid-19”

It was in an interview with the Dauphiné via SkiChrono, that Alexis Pinturault detailed his various symptoms: “There is no certainty given that I was not among the serious cases that were likely to go to the hospital. But I had almost all the symptoms: a little fever, headache for a few days, then a cough, and finally, a loss of taste and smell for ten days… all on about a fortnight. ” A “fairly long” period recognized the skier, second in the general classification of the World Cup this winter, confined to Courchevel.