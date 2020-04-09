Ski champion Alexis Pinturault “had the symptoms of Covid-19”

It was in an interview with the Dauphiné via SkiChrono, that Alexis Pinturault detailed his various symptoms: “There is no certainty given that I was not among the serious cases that were likely to go to the hospital. But I had almost all the symptoms: a little fever, headache for a few days, then a cough, and finally, a loss of taste and smell for ten days… all on about a fortnight. ” A “fairly long” period recognized the skier, second in the general classification of the World Cup this winter, confined to Courchevel.
Now recovered, Alexis Pinturault is one of the many athletes mobilized to help the nursing staff. Through the “Athletes and Solidarity” auction, initiated by PSG handball player Vincent Gérard, he chose to sell his helmet and participate in it personally. “I would like to support the Hôpital de Paris-Hôpitaux de France Foundation by doubling the stake obtained by putting my helmet on auction! He wrote on social media. A “unique model”, he said, whose current bid already amounts to 4,600 euros.