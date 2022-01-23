Skip Bayless’ Aaron Rodgers tweet has gone viral.

Following the Packers’ humiliating loss to the 49ers on Saturday night, Skip Bayless wasn’t kind to Aaron Rodgers.

The No. 1 quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and the No.

The No. 1 Packers were unable to defeat the No. 6 San Francisco 49ers tonight.

In the final seconds, Robbie Gould kicked a 45-yard field goal to give the 49ers the victory.

Rodgers was supposed to have a breakout season this year.

But now he’s on his way home, where he’ll watch the rest of the playoffs from the comfort of his own home.

With his latest tweet about immunization, Bayless absolutely roasted Rodgers.

Skip Bayless’ Tweet About Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

