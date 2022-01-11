Skip Bayless Discloses His Super Bowl Prediction

Skip Bayless Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

With the NFL Playoffs starting in just a few days, FS1’s Skip Bayless predicted Super Bowl LVI on air Monday.

Skip is betting on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win again.

Bayless called Tampa Bay the “best team” and Brady “to me, the best quarterback” on “Undisputed” yesterday.

The Tennessee Titans, the conference’s No. 1 team, are Bayless’ pick in the AFC.

1 seed, in order to knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and advance to the championship game.

“On both sides of the ball, that team is extremely physical,” Bayless said.

“I don’t see anyone beating them in Nashville if Derrick Henry is at least 90% Derrick Henry.”

I believe they have two games left at home to get to the Super Bowl, and I believe they will.”

