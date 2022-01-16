Skip Bayless Is Nervous About Sunday’s Cowboys Game

Skip Bayless is a nervous wreck about the Cowboys’ game on Sunday.
Skip Bayless, a Cowboys super fan and FOX Sports provocateur, has already taken to Twitter to express his displeasure with his team’s early 13-0 loss.
“WHY DOES THIS TEAM ALWAYS DO THIS TO ME IN BIG GAMES – COME OUT DEAD-HEADED AND FALL HOPELESSLY BEHIND???” Bayless screamed.
Skip Bayless Is Freaking Out About The Cowboys Sunday
Skip Bayless Is Freaking Out About The Cowboys Sunday
WHY DOES THIS TEAM ALWAYS DO THIS TO ME IN BIG GAMES – COME OUT DEAD-HEADED AND FALL HOPELESSLY BEHIND??? THEY LOOK OVERWHELMED AND OVERMATCHED AND, FOR NOW, OVERRATED. JUST MAKES ME WANT TO PUKE. THIS IS ABOUT TO BE OVER.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022
The Cowboys and 49ers have combined to play 116 playoff games and win 67 entering today’s meeting.
It’s the most combined games entering a playoff matchup and tied for the most combined wins. pic.twitter.com/n5tPPPAoYw
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 16, 2022