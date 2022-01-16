Skip Bayless Is Nervous About Sunday’s Cowboys Game

Skip Bayless is a nervous wreck about the Cowboys’ game on Sunday.

Skip Bayless, a Cowboys super fan and FOX Sports provocateur, has already taken to Twitter to express his displeasure with his team’s early 13-0 loss.

“WHY DOES THIS TEAM ALWAYS DO THIS TO ME IN BIG GAMES – COME OUT DEAD-HEADED AND FALL HOPELESSLY BEHIND???” Bayless screamed.

WHY DOES THIS TEAM ALWAYS DO THIS TO ME IN BIG GAMES – COME OUT DEAD-HEADED AND FALL HOPELESSLY BEHIND??? THEY LOOK OVERWHELMED AND OVERMATCHED AND, FOR NOW, OVERRATED. JUST MAKES ME WANT TO PUKE. THIS IS ABOUT TO BE OVER. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022