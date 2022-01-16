Skip Bayless is unapologetic when it comes to comparing Mac Jones to Tom Brady.

Skip Bayless is unapologetic about the comparisons between Mac Jones and Tom Brady.

Mac Jones displayed flashes of brilliance at times during the 2021 season, drawing comparisons to Tom Brady.

On Saturday night, the comparisons came to a screeching halt.

The Bills boatraced Jones and the Patriots on Saturday in Buffalo.

The Bills scored 47 points against Bill Belichick’s defense, while Jones and the Patriots offense only managed to score 17 points.

To begin with, comparing Jones to Brady was unfair.

No one will ever be able to compare to that.

On Saturday night, Skip Bayless took to Twitter to dismiss the Jones-Brady comparisons.

Overall, Mac Jones did a fantastic job with the hand he was dealt.

This season, the Patriots were also not expected to make the playoffs.

The good news is that with Jones at quarterback, the Patriots have a lot of room to improve.

The bad news is that the defense needs to be completely rebuilt.

At the very least, we won’t have to hear any more Jones-Brady comparisons.