Skip Bayless Opens Up About Johnny Manziel’s True Feelings

Skip Bayless once predicted that college football star Johnny Manziel would become a bigger Cleveland icon than LeBron James.

No, we aren’t joking.

Over the years, Bayless has dealt a lot of crazy takes, but this one might be the best of them all.

On Monday afternoon, he discussed it in detail.

“What was the last debate you lost?” Bayless said on The Skip Bayless Show. “It gives me an opportunity to address something I’ve seen pop up on the internet here of late,” Bayless said.

“I’m predicting that Johnny Manziel will be even bigger in Cleveland than LeBron James.”

On ESPN’s First TakeUndisputed, I debated many people about Johnny Manziel.

You could argue that was the dumbest thing I’d ever said.

But it wasn’t true.

“You could say I lost all those debates, but I didn’t, because I love Johnny, and a lot of other people do, too.”

As a redshirt freshman at Texas A&M, I followed him closely as he won the Heisman Trophy. There were a lot of people who knew Johnny well.

On and off the field, stories were legendary.

Johnny would have been a great pro football player, not just a good one.

“… Johnny relinquished his desire to play football in favor of partying.

He truly valued partying over playing in the NFL… LeBron was an all-time great, but if Johnny had led the Browns to the Super Bowl, which he was more than capable of, trust me, he would have been bigger than LeBron.”

Skip Bayless Reveals His True Feelings On Johnny Manziel

