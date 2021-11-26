Skip Bayless’ Reaction To The Cowboys’ Loss Goes Viral

Skip Bayless’ Reaction To The Cowboys’ Loss Has Gone Viral in Video

On Thanksgiving Day, the Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders in a heartbreaking loss.

While nearly everyone in Cowboys Nation is sobbing into their pumpkin pie, Skip Bayless is crying the hardest.

The Undisputed co-star and diehard Cowboys fan spent hours on Twitter venting his displeasure with his team.

Bayless’ final reaction to the game, however, has gotten the most attention.

Bayless sits quietly and breathes heavily while staring into the camera in a video captioned “Me after THAT.”

During the 23-second video, he doesn’t say anything and tears are forced out of him.

In less than an hour, the video has received over 3,500 retweets and 7,500 likes.

Given how much he brags about his beloved Cowboys, sports fans enjoy seeing Bayless suffer.

So it’s no surprise that his video went viral so quickly:

It was the Dallas Cowboys’ most heartbreaking defeat in recent memory.

A missed field goal and a failed two-point conversion cost them the game.

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, despite never committing a turnover, were unable to keep up with the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense.

The Cowboys had the ball first in overtime, but due to a penalty, they had to start from their own six-yard line.

After a three-and-out, they punted, and the Raiders marched down the field, scoring a field goal to win.

This one will sting Bayless and Cowboys Nation for a long time – especially now that they have a few extra days to mull it over.

Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless’ Undisputed coworker, has already started trash talking in preparation for their next meeting:

