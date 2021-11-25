Skip Bayless Responds to LeBron James’ Most Recent Fan Incident

Skip Bayless Reacts To LeBron James’ Most Recent Fan Scandal

On Wednesday night, during overtime, Lakers star LeBron James alerted the security crew to a couple of fans sitting courtside.

Those fans were eventually thrown out of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Last night, the NBA world was captivated by the incident involving James and two Pacers fans.

Countless fans and media members, including Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless, voiced their opinions on the situation.

Bayless, who is usually harsh on James, didn’t think the four-time NBA champion handled the situation well.

“And yes, we will undoubtedly discuss the LeSnitch incident that occurred at tonight’s game in Indianapolis,” Bayless tweeted on Wednesday night.

On Twitter, the nickname “LeSnitch” became popular after Bayless’ tweet received nearly 13,000 likes.

Meanwhile, during his postgame press conference, James explained his side of the story.

“There’s a difference between cheering on your home team, booing your opponents, not wanting your opponents to win, and then there’s moments where it crosses the line with obscene gestures and words,” James told reporters.

“In our game, nobody should be allowed to do that.”

It’s something I’d never say to a fan, and it’s something a fan should never say to a player.”

On Friday night, James and the Lakers will face the Kings.

