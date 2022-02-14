Skip Bayless’ Stupid Sean McVay Tweet Is Going Viral

Skip Bayless’s Stupid Sean McVay Tweet Has Gone Viral

It’s no surprise that sports commentator Skip Bayless makes the news for making a blunder.

On Sunday night, following the Super Bowl, he was back at it.

In the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Rams came back against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stafford found his top target, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and the team went up 23-20.

The Rams won their first Super Bowl after returning to Los Angeles, thanks to a strong defensive effort.

As a result, head coach Sean McVay and the rest of the team were savoring every moment of the post-game buzz.

Skip Bayless decided it was a good time to use that against McVay, who hugged several of his players after the game during post-game interviews.

“Every interview, Sean McVay photobombs it.”

Idiot.

“Wants to be the franchise’s face,” Bayless said.

