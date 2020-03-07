‘Sky and BT could broadcast football matches for free’ if games have to played without fans

Sky and BT believe they may be requested to show sporting events for free, even if they are played in empty venues amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Premier League could ban spectators from going to games due to the outbreak, with potential plans being drawn up to ensure fans will still be able to watch their teams in action.

And The Times claims that broadcasters are likely to be urged to make matches free-to-air.

A host of subscription TV channels will attend a meeting with football, tennis, cricket and rugby officials on Monday to discuss the potential disruption on sport, and are convinced they will be asked to broadcast games free of charge.

Longer-term planning concerned with Wimbledon and England Tests will also commence should coronavirus continue to pose a danger to those attending sporting events.

The meeting will be hosted by the government, and will weigh up the possibility of hosting clashes behind closed doors or calling them off altogether.

The top flight authorities have drawn up contingency plans to deal with the crisis. Elderly people could be recommended to reconsider attending fixtures, and the pre-match handshake tradition has been axed.

The Sun reported that the division’s chiefs have sent letters to every club to warn them that supporters may be barred from grounds to ensure that the campaign is completed.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce even believes that such a situation will be ‘inevitable’.

England’s friendly with Italy on March 27 appears to be under threat, with Wembley staff warned their services may not be required.

Coronavirus has continued to heavily disrupt events across multiple sports. Matches in Serie A have either been postponed or contested with no fans present, and Italy’s Six Nations fixtures against Ireland and England have been moved to later in the year.