Sky Sports issue an apology after Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was mistranslated in an interview

Sky Sports issued a fulsome apology over the inaccurate translation of their interview with Alfredo Morelos.

The broadcaster aired the interview on their network and social media channels earlier this week, with footage of Morelos speaking in his native Spanish tongue supported by English subtitles.

In one section, the Rangers striker was quoted as saying he was targeted by ‘racist words’ from Celtic fans following his red card in the Old Firm match on December 29.

However, the Parkhead club demanded an investigation after questions were widely raised about the veracity of the translation – with the interview then pulled from all Sky platforms. It’s claimed the translation was arranged by Sky Sports and the player’s representatives.

Sky have now said sorry to Rangers, Celtic, Morelos and fans of the Parkhead club for the botched job that overshadowed the first major UK television interview the 23-year-old had undertaken since arriving in Scotland in 2017. It could yet lead to a probe by Ofcom after the communications regulator received almost 30 complaints.

The apology appeared on the Sky Sports website, along with a new transcript from a ‘professionally verified translation.’

The statement read: ‘We have identified inaccuracies in the translation of Sky Sports News’ interview with Alfredo Morelos. We apologise to both Celtic and Rangers football clubs as well as Alfredo Morelos for the issues caused by these errors.

‘After numerous steps undertaken by Sky to verify the interview thoroughly we can be clear that at no point did Morelos allege that any racial abuse was directed at him by Celtic supporters in the interview. We apologise to the supporters of Celtic Football Club for this serious error.

‘We are reviewing our procedures for translated interviews to ensure this does not occur in future.’

An Ofcom spokesperson confirmed 29 complaints and said: ‘We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.’

Addressing his sending off at Parkhead and the ‘cut-throat’ gesture made as he left the field, Morelos is now quoted by Sky as saying: ‘In the game against Celtic we were winning 2-1, a normal match… and, I don’t know, I fell over, I wasn’t trying to get a penalty, but the ref decided to send me off and, well, I accept that, it’s his decision.

‘But my gesture was just a way of saying it’s all over, the game was finished anyway, there were only 30 seconds left. They started insulting me and shouting at me , but that gesture only meant that the game was over.’