Sky Sports News cause outrage after asking viewers to judge whether presenters are ‘sexy’

Sky Sports News are facing a backlash from staff after sending an online survey to viewers asking whether their presenters are ‘sexy’ and ‘good-looking’.

The channel has promoted award-winning female broadcasters and journalists for the last 20 years, but have caused outrage with a bungled attempt at market research that led to senior presenters demanding crisis talks with management.

The Sky Insight survey sent out this week, which has been seen by Sportsmail, features a section in which viewers are asked if presenters possess certain characteristics. Among the options are reliable, sexy, good-looking, pretentious and irritating.

Another question asked viewers if they considered the presenters as ‘up and coming’, ‘at the height of their profession’ or ‘definitely past their best’.

They were also invited to assign a likeability rating ranging from 1 to 10.

When staff discovered the contents of the survey earlier this week, many thought it was an April fool’s joke.

But Sky Sports News director Mark Alford has since confirmed it was genuine and was sent to subscribers.

Alford spoke to staff to hear their grievances, but in an email defended the channel’s data-led approach.

According to the Times, at least one female presenter only found out about the survey after a family member, with a Sky subscription, was asked to appraise his relative’s looks.

The presenters featured in the survey included Bela Shah, a former journalist with BBC and Channel 5, and Emma Paton, a sports broadcaster who has worked for Sky Sports News for eight years.

Male presenters like Rob Wotton were also assessed.

A Sky spokesman said the generic survey, formatted by a market research company, was sent in error and the data collected was never used. He made clear that questions related to men and women.

‘A survey which had historically been used for testing opinion on entertainment shows and characters, including comedy, was mistakenly used for Sky Sports and will not be used again,’ he said.