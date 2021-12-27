Skylar Diggins-Smith discusses the NBA-WNBA Pay Dividend, Kobe Bryant, and Clorox’s collaboration.

Skylar Diggins-Smith talks about the pay disparity between the NBA and the WNBA, Kobe Bryant, and Clorox’s partnership.

Skylar Diggins-Smith has been in the WNBA Finals for the first time in just over two months.

The Phoenix Mercury lost to the Chicago Sky in four games, but that doesn’t take away from Diggins-Smith’s team’s incredible run to get there.

Diggins-Smith is now preparing for a new WNBA season, which will feature 36 games, four more than last year.

We spoke with the five-time All-Star about her success in 2021, what she learned transitioning from college to the pros, the pay disparity between the NBA and the W, Kobe Bryant, and her Clorox partnership.

The Spun: You’ve had such a successful year, with an Olympic gold medal, an all-WNBA selection, and a run to the finals.

Which achievement do you think you’re most proud of?

Skylar Diggins-Smith: That’s a great question… It was really just the culmination of all your hard work.

The Olympic gold medal was, without a doubt, unique.

Even though I didn’t play a major role on that team, just being on that stage and in that environment… the Olympics this year were so different.

Just having that experience sparked a desire in me to return and improve in order to make that finals run.

That moment, I’d say, is something I could check off like a childhood box of a dream.

That was unquestionably one of the best highs I’ve ever experienced.

The Spun: What do you think you learned the most during your transition from college to the WNBA?

SDS: When you’re in college, players appear to be attractive.

However, keep in mind that they are competing against other college players.

When you’re in the W… I had a player who was 20 years my senior.

These are seasoned veterans with a lot of experience in this game.

As a result, there is an adjustment period.

There’s a point in the game where it has to slow down.

Where you can sort of see what’s going on and start making these reads.

You’re just starting to come into your own.

You were a part of systems in college that may be different from the system you’ll be in now.

QandA With Skylar Diggins-Smith: The NBA And WNBA Pay Gap, Kobe Bryant, Partnership With Clorox

