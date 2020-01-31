Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek to have medical ahead of £16.8m move to West Ham 

Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek is set to have a medical with West Ham ahead of a £16.8m move.

Soucek is set to travel to London for further negotiations as the Hammers look to complete a deal before Friday’s deadline.

Slavia Prague chairman Jaroslav Tvrdk wrote on his twitter page: ‘The club have released medical tests and contract discussions with West Ham United FC.

ℹ️ | Tomáš Souček was given permission by the club to travel to London for medical and further negotiation about possible contract with @WestHam. #slaviaprague #soucek pic.twitter.com/SbSwuQ2btZ

‘If the two parties reach an agreement and a full contract is to follow, it would be a record transfer for a player in the Czech League. And Tomas would deserve it!’

The Czech Republic international has been hugely impressive for Slavia Prague this season – he has scored eight times in 17 league games and also found the net twice in the Champions League.

Soucek has won two league titles with Slavia Prague and has also won the Czech Cup on two occasions.

The only arrival at West Ham so far this month has been the return of goalkeeper Darren Randolph, who rejoined the club from Middlesbrough.

West Ham, who are in 17th place in the Premier League, are eager to improve their squad as they look to avoid relegation.