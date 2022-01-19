Sloane Stephens describes Emma Raducanu’s form as “a cycle” after her Australian Open victory.

Sloane Stephens calls Emma Raducanu’s form “a cycle” after her Australian Open victory.

In an apparent dig at EMMA RADUCANU, her most recent Grand Slam victim stated, “We’ll be here when she comes down.”

On the tennis tour, the US Open champion was told she “has a lot to learn.”

Raducanu, 19, extended her major winning streak with a 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory over Sloane Stephens in her Australian Open debut.

She won the first game 15-0 with one of her trademark forehand winners.

Inside the Margaret Court Arena, the No. 17 seed then yelled a huge ‘come on!’

Stephens, who won the US Open in 2017 but is currently ranked 67th in the world, was not amused by the Bromley ace’s mental gymnastics.

“Everyone saw after the first point she gave like a massive scream,” she said, describing the first-round loss.

“She played me, someone she’s supposed to beat in terms of ranking.”

“And, you know, she did win,” says the narrator.

Raducanu jumped from No 345 to No 18 in a year, and Stephens was asked if she thought she could keep climbing the rankings.

The American, on the other hand, was not convinced.

“Because she is so young, it will definitely be a long road, so there will be a lot of ups and downs,” the former world No3 continued, rattled by having to remove her smart watch before the match.

“I believe she simply has a lot to learn.”

“I was in the locker room talking to someone and I said, ‘We’ll be here when she comes down.'”

“Not Emma, just in general,” Stephens quickly added to avoid sounding bitter.

“It’s all a cycle, and I believe the best way to deal with it is to learn how to deal with it early on.”

“It’s just that tennis is full of ups and downs.”

Raducanu understands that any tennis player’s career will be full of highs and lows, as she found out after her fairytale run in New York with early exits.

In Sydney, the Kent ace was humbled 6-0 6-1 by Elena Rybakina in her only Australian Open warm-up match.

However, after winning the first set in just 17 minutes against Stephens, she dropped the second and was forced to play a decider for the first time in her brief Grand Slam career.

Raducanu, on the other hand, drew inspiration from Andy Murray, a fellow Brit who had beaten Nikoloz Basilashvili in a five-set marathon earlier in the day.

“I was in the third set when I…,” she explained.

