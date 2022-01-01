Slow-motion footage PROVES Odegaard was robbed, and Fabregas leads Arsenal fan fury over the disputed Man City penalty.

Slow-motion footage PROVES Odegaard was robbed, and Fabregas is leading Arsenal fan fury over the controversial Man City penalty.

After Arsenal’s controversial defeat by Man City on New Year’s Day, CESC FABREGAS joined the enraged protests.

Arsenal supporters were outraged after two key VAR decisions went against them after footage appeared to show they had been robbed.

Despite being reviewed, the referee’s controversial decision not to award a penalty following Ederson’s challenge on Martin Odegaard inside the City box in the first half was not overturned.

Slow-motion footage of Ederson taking out Odegaard WITHOUT touching the ball has enraged fans.

As he slid out, the Arsenal midfielder appeared to nudge the ball away from Ederson’s boot, sending the playmaker crashing to the ground.

VAR agreed with referee Stuart Attwell that Ederson had played the ball.

After the game, TV pundit Jake Humphrey tweeted footage that proved this wasn’t the case.

To add insult to injury, Bernardo Silva was taken down inside the Arsenal box by Xhaka.

VAR official Jarred Gillet advised Attwell to reconsider, and a spot-kick was awarded.

I’m not sure… pic.twitter.como4pYTxA1Y4 Is it a foot, not a ball? Is it a pen? I’m not sure… pic.twitter.como4pYTxA1Y4

Arsenal players screamed and screamed, insisting that Silva had dived.

Cesc Fabregas, an ex-Arsenal midfielder, joined the online protests.

“That’s never a pen,” tweeted former Arsenal midfielder Fabregas.

“This was a terrible decision.”

Gabriel was sent off for two quick bookings, the first of which was for scuffing the penalty spot before Mahrez converted.

Rodri would go on to score the game-winning goal in the 93rd minute, as the hosts were unable to hold on to a point.

Arsenal supporters were enraged both inside and outside the stadium.

“I’m disgusted by this decision,” Twitter user Deano said.

Why review theirs but not ours? Ruined the game and we were cheated out of a result today.”

“The main issue with the penalty is surely that Stuart Atwell was called over to look at the Xhaka foul but not the Ederson foul in the first half,” PA Sport’s Mark Mann-Bryans wrote on Twitter.

It’s difficult to tell where the incidents differ.”