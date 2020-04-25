Small shops can be reopened in India

Millions of Indian households rely on the essentials

India has allowed small local businesses to reopen more than a month after the country was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Home Office said only half of the employees should work and should take precautions such as wearing face masks and observing social distance.

However, shopping centers must remain closed, and businesses in coronavirus hotspots will also remain closed.

The move is part of Delhi’s attempt to gradually resume economic activity.

India has nearly 25,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 780 people have died.

Reopen all rural shops

Millions of Indian households rely on their local businesses for their daily shopping and other important things.

All shops in rural areas except those in shopping centers were allowed to reopen from Saturday, as were shops in urban areas. However, business in markets should remain closed.

According to official information, alcohol shops had to remain closed and online shopping platforms could only be used to buy important items, Indian media reported.



Economic blow due to blocking

In India, national and international travel has been banned, and factories, schools, offices, and all businesses except those that provide essential services have been closed.

The sudden cessation of economic activity led to an exodus from the big cities when hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who went there to find work suddenly found that they could feed themselves.

Many began long journeys back to their home villages and rural towns, often walking hundreds of kilometers.

In March, India announced a $ 22 billion (£ 19 billion) bailout for the country’s poor to address the economic impact of the Covid 19 outbreak. Critics, however, found that this was only 1% of Indian GDP – in stark contrast to the United States and the United States, Singapore, which spent about 10% of its GDP on similar packages.

Earlier this month, the World Bank said that the region of South Asia had the worst economic performance in 40 years due to the pandemic.

The impact would reveal decades of progress in the region’s fight against poverty, it said.

India, the largest economy in South Asia, could grow by only 1.5% in the financial year, according to the World Bank of around 5%.