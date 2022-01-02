Smith vs Wade and Wright vs Anderson – latest PDC Darts World Championship LIVE: Stream, Score, and TV Channel

The PDC World Championships continue at the Ally Pally, so get ready for a fantastic night of world-class darts.

We’ve made it to the tournament’s semi-final stages, and our finalists will be decided tonight in the capital.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with all the action…

LUCKY FOR THE FOURTH TIME?

Tonight will be James Wade’s FOURTH semi-final.

In 200809, 2011,12, and 201213, he made the final four.

He lost to Raymond van Barneveld first, then Adrian Lewis, and finally Michael van Gerwen.

HAPPY EVENING

The Alexandra Palace is hosting the semi-finals tonight.

The World Darts Championship’s 202122 edition has produced some incredible matches, and tonight’s action promises to be no different.

There are only four players left, all of whom are focused on tomorrow’s final and the £500,000 prize pool that comes with it.

In the first round, ninth-seeded Michael Smith will face fourth-seeded James Wade in an all-English battle.

Last night, Smith, a finalist in 2019, advanced to this stage with a thrilling 5-4 victory over pre-tournament favorite Gerwyn Price.

Wade, on the other hand, has reached the World Championships four times as a semi-finalist but has never advanced to the final.

He’ll be desperate to break that duck this year, and he’ll be confident in his chances.

Wade advanced to this stage thanks to an emphatic victory over Mervyn King.

The spotlight then shifts to a heavyweight bout between two Scots: second seed Peter Wright and sixth seed Gary Anderson.

In the quarterfinals, Wright was a part of arguably the best game of the tournament, a 5-4 victory over Callan Rydz yesterday afternoon.

Anderson, meanwhile, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 5-2 victory over Luke Humphries.

At 7.45 p.m., Smith will face Wade, followed by Wright vs Anderson at 9:15 p.m.

This is an opportunity you will not want to pass up!