SNAKE coils around Inter Miami star Brek Shea’s leg as he catches it with his bare hands in training.

Former Stoke winger made an immediate impact after catching a snake with his bare hands at training on Thursday.

The new MLS season hasn’t even begun, but the 31-year-old has already contributed his first assist since rejoining Phil Neville’s side.

After removing an unexpected visitor in Fort Lauderdale, the Texas native came to rescue at training, channeling his inner Steve Irwin.

The Concacaf Gold Cup winner from 2013 could be seen calmly grabbing the snake after joining the Potters from FC Dallas in January of that year.

Inter Miami released a video of the versatile winger/left-back picking up the snake as it wrapped itself around his leg.

He then placed the reptile in a trash bin, which was then carried out into the parking lot by a member of Miami’s staff.

Shea revealed that having grown up around snakes and lizards, it was just another day for him.

“I grew up with pet snakes, lizards, and everything, and I enjoy them,” he told the Miami Herald.

“Most people are afraid of them, but they’re actually quite nice.”

“They warned me, ‘Watch out, there’s a snake,’ and all I wanted to do was see it.”

Shea, who spent time on loan at Barnsley and Birmingham during his brief stay in England, has signed a contract extension with Inter that will take him through the 2022 season.

The club can also extend the player’s contract until 2023.

Shea expressed his joy at being given a new contract after being released at the end of the 2021 campaign.

“I’m glad to be back,” he told Miami’s website.

I enjoy being here, I enjoy this team, and I enjoy this organization; all I have to do is do what is asked of me.

“If I’m asked to play a role, I’ll play it.”

When I’m asked to join the bench, I do so.

“I’m going to give everything I’ve got every time I’m on the field, whether I’m starting or getting subbed in.”

“It’s been fantastic; everyone is full of energy and enthusiasm.”

Many men have impressed me.

It’s exciting because they have a lot more energy, a lot more bite, and a lot more hunger.”

