Snoop Dogg appears to be ‘warming up for half-time’ as he puffs on a large joint moments before his star-studded Super Bowl performance.

SNOOP DOGG was seen puffing on his joint before performing at the Super Bowl half-time show.

The legendary musician was relaxing backstage in the best way he knows how when production cameras zoomed in on him.

Warming up for the Halftime Show on stage. pic.twitter.comdKs6AAzjK8

And it paid off, as the rapper and Dr. Dre put on a show to remember.

Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Eminem are among the artists who have made appearances on the show.

In California, recreational marijuana is legal, but NFL rules prohibit it from being smoked, which may explain why Snoop Dogg did not light up on stage as he usually does.

The 50-year-old has a history of smoking in public places, having done so in a White House bathroom a few years ago.

Snoop Dogg’s antics were widely discussed on Twitter, with a video of him smoking having been viewed over five million times.

“Snoop has a free pass to smoke weed anywhere in the world,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Anywhere,” she says.

“Great, now everyone knows he smokes weed,” another joked.

Guys, you did an excellent job.”

“Gotta get that medicine in so the arthritis doesn’t act up in the middle of the show,” said a third.

Meanwhile, Kanye West, a fellow rapper, made headlines at the Super Bowl by wearing a full face mask.

After the game, Piers Morgan slammed Kanye, calling him “ridiculous” for his antics during the LA Rams’ historic victory.