So Far, CBB’s “Player Of The Year” has been named by Dick Vitale.

Vitale announced his Player of the Year selection on Twitter on Wednesday.

Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky is his current favorite player.

On Wednesday, Vitale tweeted, “Clearly, the leader for player of the year in college basketball is OSCAR TSHIEBWE of @KentuckyMBB @UKCoachCalipari.”

“OSCAR is the WINDEX MAN, cleaning the windows!”

This season, Tshiebwe has been a standout for the Wildcats, averaging 17.0 points and 15.1 rebounds per contest.

In a win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday, he scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

