Sofia Kenin was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open.

Sofia Kenin of the United States was knocked out of the 2022 Australian Open first round by Madison Keys of the United States, 7-6 and 7-5.

Kenin, ranked 13th in the world, won the 2020 Australian Open women’s singles title by defeating Spaniard Garbine Muguruza in the final game 4–6, 6–2, and 6–2.

In the 2015 Australian Open, Keys reached the semifinals but did not advance to the final.

Ashleigh Barty, the world number one, and Naomi Osaka, the tournament’s most recent champion, both advanced to the second round.

Barty beat Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-1, and Osaka beat Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio 6-3, 6-3.

The Australian Open, one of tennis’ four grand slams, will take place from January to February 2022.

