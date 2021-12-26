Sofiane Lokar, 30, died on the field after suffering a heart attack while playing for Mouloudia Saida.

Sofiane Lokar, 30, died on the pitch after suffering a heart attack during a game for Mouloudia Saida.

Sofiane Lokar, an Algerian footballer, died on Christmas Day after suffering a heart attack on the pitch while playing.

The 30-year-old passed out while playing for Mouloudia Saida in Algeria’s second division.

Lokar was injured in the 26th minute of a match against ASM Oran, according to Turkish outlet Super Haber, when he collided with his own goalkeeper.

Lokar received treatment for his injury and was then cleared to return to the game.

Lokar, however, collapsed to the ground in the 35th minute, just nine minutes later.

Despite their best efforts, paramedics were unable to save him, and he unfortunately died.

Lokar’s first injury was to his head, according to reports, but he was cleared to continue before the tragedy.

Lokar, the captain of Mouloudia Saida, is said to have recently married.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

As Algerian football mourns the tragic loss of life, tributes poured in on social media.

Lokar is the second player to pass away tragically in recent days, rocking the world of football once more.

Marin Cacic, a Croatian defender, died in hospital on Friday after collapsing in training.

After a reported heart attack, he was put into a coma, but doctors were unable to save him.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.