Sofiane Loukar, an Algerian footballer, was killed in a match.

Sofiane Loukar, an Algerian footballer, died on Saturday after suffering a head injury in a lower league match.

The injury occurred when the MC Saida central defender’s head hit the ground while competing for an aerial ball with an ASM Oran player in an Algerian Ligue 2 match, according to public radio station Radio Algerienne.

Loukar received medical attention and returned to the game after his injury in the first half.

Minutes later, however, he passed out.

After that, the 30-year-old player was said to have passed away.

Loukar’s Nice teammate Andy Delort expressed his condolences to Loukar’s family and MC Saida teammates on Twitter.