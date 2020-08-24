Sokratis to ask Arsenal to rip up his contract and let him join Napoli after transfer talks with Gattuso

ARSENAL defender Sokratis is reportedly poised to ask the club to rip up his contract and allow him to join Napoli.

The Greek centre-half found himself out of Mikel Arteta’s starting XI towards the end of the season.

And with William Saliba arriving after his loan and Gabriel Magalhaes close to completing a £27million move from Lille, Sokratis’ days at the Emirates look numbered.

According to to Corriere del Mezzogiorno, the 32-year-old has already held talks with Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso.

He has one year left on his contract at Arsenal, and is hoping the club allow him to leave early.

Sokratis won’t be the only departure from the Emirates this summer.

Arteta is reportedly looking to offload TEN stars in order to raise some much-needed transfer funds.

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last term – a staggering 43 points adrift of champions Liverpool and closer to 20th than first.

But to fund a spate of new signings, Arsenal will first have to sell some deadwood.

Four defenders are being put up for sale, with Calum Chambers and Rob Holding mentioned by name.

Matteo Guendouzi is one of four midfielders placed on the transfer list, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles believed to be another.

Two strikers are also up for grabs, with Alexandre Lacazette tipped with a move away this summer, with Juventus interested.

Hector Bellerin could be one of the surprise names on the exit list, according to Gunners legend Charlie Nicholas.

Speaking to Sky Sports, on the prospect of flogging Bellerin, Nicholas said: “I would contemplate and look at, people have been mentioning, somebody like Bellerin if the right money came.

“Now, Bellerin has been a star but since his bad injury he’s never really recovered fully.”