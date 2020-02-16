Sol Campbell has to re-start interview after saying he manages SOUTHAMPTON

Sol Campbell made an embarrassing blunder on Tuesday night after referring to his Southend team as ‘Southampton’ following a 4-0 defeat by Peterborough.

Former Arsenal and England defender Campbell, who took over the reins at Roots Hall in October 2019, was speaking to a reporter following the heavy loss.

When asked by a Sky Sports reporter what he thought of his side’s performance during the League One game, Campbell bizarrely said ‘Southampton’ rather than ‘Southend’.

The reporter then stopped the interview before informing the 45-year-old of his post-match blunder.

Campbell said: ‘I think I have got to say the young lads who – quite a lot of them played their first game for Southampton. They played really well and stuck to their tasks.’

The reporter then replied: ‘Can I stop you? Should we do that again?’

Campbell: ‘Why?’

Reporter: ‘Because your team is Southend.’

Campbell: ‘Oh did I say Southampton?’

A person off camera then confirms to Campbell that he did and then the interview had to be done again.

His side’s on-field performance was just as bad as they were on the receiving end of a thumping.

Southend are firmly in the relegation zone after taking just 16 points from 30 league games.

Campbell’s side, who are second from bottom in League Two, are 13 points adrift of safety.

They host third-placed Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.