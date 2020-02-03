Solskjaer admits he had to ‘get players out’ of Man United that ‘weren’t here in their minds’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he had to get players out of the club that weren’t fully committed.

There have been a number of exits since the Norwegian took charge last season, the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young all moving on to new teams.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo have all been loaned out.

Speaking about the departures, Solskjaer said: ‘I think the fans see what we’re trying to do and it had to be done.

‘As I’ve said, it’s a rebuild. You had to tear the house down and you had to get players out that weren’t here in their minds.

‘We’ve got players here now who will go that extra yard, that culture I want to set. That’s the United culture. I know we’re not in the Sir Alex Ferguson era, but the players we have, they have the right mentality and they’re good personalities.

‘That, for me, is the first tick. You don’t stay here if you don’t give everything to this team.

‘When I came in, the squad weren’t right. Of course, we are a different squad to the championship-winning one that Sir Alex had.

‘This group of players haven’t had that experience of winning. But that will come in the next few years, definitely. That’s what we’re working for and that’s why those players are here.’