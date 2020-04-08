Solskjaer claims Man Utd ‘can kick on’ with Pogba, Rashford boost

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford may return to action at a “better level physically” than other Premier League players.

United are currently fifth in the Premier League with nine games remaining, and are within striking distance of Chelsea in fourth place.

Both Pogba and Rashford have been out of action with long-term injuries, but football’s postponement has given them the chance to return to action before the end of the season.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “Paul and Marcus have been out, now we’ve still got games left, and I think everyone in the league will start more or less on the same level. Maybe they’ve got more motivation to keep going now, as they can see when they’re back they may be on the same level or even a better level physically.

“In a way, they have got an opportunity here to play a bigger part in this season than they had hoped. And they are big players for us, some of the most important players.

“I’ve always been impressed with the players when we’ve had breaks. When we came back from pre-season they were really focused. We’ve had the mid-season break now, we did a few things tactically in Marbella in that week and they came back focused.

“We can kick on, I’m sure we can get a good start and climb up that table if we keep doing the right thing. Even with the FA Cup and Europa League, if that does go ahead, we’ve got good chances there.”