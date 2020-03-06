Solskjaer could offer permanent deal to Ighalo after striker makes instant impact at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has offered Odion Ighalo the chance to extend his dream stay at Manchester United.

The Nigerian striker, a boyhood Red Devils fan, was signed from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua as a stop-gap on the final day of the January transfer window.

The loan deal did not include an option to buy the 30-year-old in the summer but Solskjaer has revealed he may consider extending his stay.

The United boss has been impressed with Ighalo and believes he offers more of a penalty box presence than Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and teenager Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: ‘It doesn’t hurt [living the dream]but he’s here on merit, he’s here because he is a goalscorer and a different type of striker for us

‘We might get to the summer and think we want to extend this, who knows?

‘He’s come in as a breath of fresh air as well. He had chances in his five minutes against Chelsea, he scored against Brugge.

‘He had chances against Watford, he had a very good save against Everton – there have been good saves, he doesn’t miss the target very often.

‘Even for Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to learn that it is where the sharks are swimming.

‘It is comfortable outside the box and you can have a few shots. It’s in there where it might be a bit tougher and you might get hurt – that’s where you get goals.’