Solskjaer ‘delighted’ Man Utd are through after fantastic Copenhagen effort

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is “delighted” that his side have made it through to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

United edged through to the last four in extra time on Tuesday through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty, in a game the Red Devils deserved to win.

Solskjaer’s men had goals ruled out for offside either side of half time but, apart from that, a stunning performance from Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl Karl-Johan Johnsson kept United at bay a little longer.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Solskjaer hailed Johnsson’s performance but insisted he was “delighted” to see his side progress.

“It’s the third time this season we have been to a semi-final so we are delighted to get through,” the manager said. “We deserved it, their keeper was unbelievable and we hit the post a few times.

“It could have been one of those nights that you end up with a shootout. We had to block, defend well and they made it hard for us.

“They were well organised with a game plan. I knew they would be hard to break down so it was about patience, don’t make mistakes, don’t give them opportunities that we don’t have to.

“Let them earn chances and we knew we’d get chances. Anthony, Marcus, Bruno, Mason, Paul will always create chances in every game.

We knew we would get chances, our attackers will always create chances.”

Fernandes made a slight adjustment to his usual penalty routine, choosing not to stutter before firing the decisive strike past Copenhagen.

Solskjaer said: “He knows keepers will wait for him to do the jump.

“He practices both of them [run-ups] and he practices both sides, so he’s got them sorted.”

United will face either Wolves or Sevilla in the last four, with those sides clashing on Tuesday.